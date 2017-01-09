Jason Aldean Exhibit Coming to Country Music Hall of Fame

The exhibit will launch in late May. January 9, 2017 3:46 PM
Filed Under: Jason Aldean

By Amanda Wicks

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum mounted exhibits featuring Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton throughout 2016, but they have even bigger plans to mark their 50th anniversary. The organization announced the first in a series of 2017 exhibits today (Jan. 9), and Jason Aldean tops the calendar.

Aldean’s exhibit will open May 26 and run until early November. It will involve photographs, videos and items culled from his home, myriad tours and music career, and will also focus on the success he achieved when he relocated from Georgia to Nashville, Tennessee.

“I am extremely honored to be invited to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,” Aldean said in a statement. “That building is filled with the artists who helped create and shape country music, so to be a part of that legacy is something I am very proud of.”

