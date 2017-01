It looks like Florida Georgia Line may have picked their Backstreet Boys collaboration, “God, Your Mama and Me,” as their next single. The duo shared a picture on Instagram with the 90s boy band from a video shoot for the track.

“FGL + BSB = Epic Video Shoot. “God, Your Mama and Me” going to the edit bay now,” FGL shares. “Can’t wait to share this with y’all. Hope y’all have a great weekend. ~ BK and T.”

No word on when the video will be released…