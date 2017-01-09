Detroit Restaurant Named Best ‘Blow Your Paycheck’ Eatery in Michigan

By: Jon Corrigan

According to a new list, The David Whitney House, heralded as one of Detroit’s architectural crown jewels, is the place to go if you’re looking to break the bank on a night out.

The Whitney restaurant, located inside the late-nineteenth century mansion on Woodward Avenue in Midtown, was pegged by MSN.com as Michigan’s best “blow the paycheck” restaurant.

“Located in Detroit’s most iconic mansion, The Whitney is world famous for upscale dining. This Michigan restaurant was voted as one of the romantic restaurants in the U.S. by Gayot, and it’s easy to see why,” MSN.com writes. “Set among grand 1880s architecture, diners can indulge in dishes such as roasted swordfish, grilled baby lamb chops and filet mignon. Expect to pay a premium for it though: the average main dish will set you back around $40, with ‘on the bone’ dishes priced at up to $79 each.”

So, if you have an anniversary coming up or you’re really looking to impress a first date, start saving your pennies and make a reservation at The Whitney.

Pro tip: If you’re feeling saucy, head up to the third floor after dinner and grab a drink at The Ghost Bar.