Brantley Gilbert’s Wife Is “Relocating” Some Of His Bachelor Items

Brantley Gilbert might still be considered a newlywed, having been married about a year-and-a-half. Since tying the knot with wife Amber in 2015, Brantley’s had to adjust to a few changes. Unlike in the video for his latest hit single, “The Weekend,” though, he tells us he hasn’t had to part with any of his possessions. “She hasn’t given anything away, but things have been relocated, like the centerpiece in my dining room table was this huge pair of steel brass knuckles and two pistons that was given to me by a motorcycle club, and that’s no longer the centerpiece of my table. It’s like the centerpiece of my man cave now, but all my stuff’s still there. It’s just relocated.”

Brantley will release his new album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, on January 13th.