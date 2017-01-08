Alan Jackson’s Mother Passes Away At 86

Our prayers and condolences are going out to our friend Alan Jackson. In a statement released by the singers publicist, Alan’s mother, Mrs. Ruth Jackson passed away on Saturday (January 7) at her home in Newnan, Georgia. Mrs. Jackson was best known to country fans around the world as Mama Ruth.

Mama Ruth was the inspiration for many of Alan Jackson’s songs. Alan says that Mama Ruth was his inspiration for Precious Memories, Alan’s collection of gospel hymns that Alan made as a Mother’s Day gift to her. Originally, it wasn’t slated to be released, but it was released on February 28, 2006 and was RIAA certified platinum.

We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Alan and his family. R.I.P. Mama Ruth