Kelsea Ballerini Shares Rocking Body in Bathing Suit Photo! [PIC]

Yeah girl! When you work hard to have a fit body the world can appreciate it, or at least I do. The newly engaged singer has been enjoying some down time and shared this beautiful photo. Captioned with my favorite Zac Brown Band song… free as we’ll ever be!

free as we'll ever be. A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:45am PST

That’s how you rock a one piece girl! Kelsea Ballerini is coming off a huge year in 2016 and 2017 is looking just a bright! She’s hitting the road with Thomas Rhett and doing tons of shows, she has a BIG Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist,” and a new album in the works!

Keep slaying it girl. We LOVE you Kelsea!

