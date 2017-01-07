Kelsea Ballerini Shares Rocking Body in Bathing Suit Photo! [PIC]

January 7, 2017 9:42 AM

Yeah girl!  When you work hard to have a fit body the world can appreciate it, or at least I do.  The newly engaged singer has been enjoying some down time and shared this beautiful photo.  Captioned with my favorite Zac Brown Band song…  free as we’ll ever be!

free as we'll ever be.

A photo posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

That’s how you rock a one piece girl!  Kelsea Ballerini is coming off a huge year in 2016 and 2017 is looking just a bright!  She’s hitting the road with Thomas Rhett and doing tons of shows, she has a BIG Grammy nomination for “Best New Artist,” and a new album in the works!

Keep slaying it girl.  We LOVE you Kelsea!

 

And just because!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

See 'The Lion King' Live at the Detroit Opera House!Win a pair of tickets to see the Lion King on Feb. 1 at the Detroit Opera House.
Enter the Big & Rich Punta Cana Flyaway!Want to get away this winter? How’s a trip to Punta Cana with Big & Rich sound?

Listen Live