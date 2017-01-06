Could You Help Prevent Your Child’s Peanut Allergy?

Turns out feeding babies food containing peanuts might protect them from allergies to the nuts later in life. The National Institutes of Health today presented a drastic shift in advice by claiming its research found that early exposure to peanut-based foods dramatically reduces a baby’s chances of becoming allergic.

It issued new guidelines as to how to introduce infants to peanut-based foods as early as four- to -six-months-old, depending on where they fall on the risk scale. High-risk babies should be seen by a doctor before the first taste.

Other tots can be introduced peanut-containing foods the same way they would oatmeal, apple sauce or other mushed foods. But please, don’t do it on your own – ask your child’s doctor for guidance.