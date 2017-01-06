Could You Help Prevent Your Child’s Peanut Allergy?

January 6, 2017 6:40 AM By Rachael Hunter

Turns out feeding babies food containing peanuts might protect them from allergies to the nuts later in life. The National Institutes of Health today presented a drastic shift in advice by claiming its research found that early exposure to peanut-based foods dramatically reduces a baby’s chances of becoming allergic.

It issued new guidelines as to how to introduce infants to peanut-based foods as early as four- to -six-months-old, depending on where they fall on the risk scale. High-risk babies should be seen by a doctor before the first taste.

Other tots can be introduced peanut-containing foods the same way they would oatmeal, apple sauce or other mushed foods. But please, don’t do it on your own – ask your child’s doctor for guidance.

More from Rachael Hunter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.
Brad Paisley Preps New Album 'Love and War'The new record will be the singer's eleventh studio effort and is set to be released on March 3rd.

Listen Live