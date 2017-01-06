Chris Janson Shares Pictures From Annual Opry Hunt Camp

Some of your favorite stars got together to do a little hunting during their downtime. Ten Man Jam artist, Chris Janson shared pictures from the annual Opry Hunt Camp, where he was joined by artists like Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch and Easton Corbin.

The Opry Hunt Camp is an annual hunting retreat where country musicians get to spend their break together in the great outdoors, although what they went hunting for isn’t known.

Janson shared several pictures from the group’s outing, including one of them gathered around a table and another standing around the fire.