Brett Eldredge got quite a surprise one morning during a recent trip to the Caribbean. In a video posted to Instagram, Brett shares that as he went to relieve himself he found an unwanted guest in his bathroom.

Now before you get too worried, there wasn’t a human intruder in the room. Believe it or not, there was actually a snake coming out of his toilet, which let’s face it is equally creepy. Brett captioned the video, “Before ya go to the bathroom…DONT FORGET TO LOOK DOWN.”