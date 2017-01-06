Blake Shelton To Open Multi-Million Dollar Nashville Venue

Blake Shelton is set to open his very own venue in Downtown Nashville. The singer has teamed with Ryman Hospitality Properties, owners of the Grand Ole Opry, for a multimillion dollar entertainment venue on Lower Broadway that will be named after Blake’s hit “Ol’ Red.”

Expected to open sometime next year, Ole Red Nashville will feature a 26,000-square-foot entertainment space with a two-story bar and restaurant, as well as a retail area, performance space, dance floor and more. It will also feature a private event space and a huge rooftop featuring an indoor/outdoor bar/restaurant.

But Nashville won’t be the only outpost of the venue. An Ole Red Tishomingo, in Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, is also in the works.

“It’s amazing to me to see a song that’s been such a big part of my career come to life in the plans for Ole Red,” Blake shares. “It’s always been a dream of mine to create something like this where people know they’re going to have a good time as soon as they walk in the door, and I couldn’t be more excited.”