It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is a big marijuana enthusiast and it seems another pro-weed superstar gave him a pretty perfect gift for Christmas.

In case you missed it, the 83-year-old took to social media to thank rapper Snoop Dogg for the sweater he got him for the holidays, which features a marijuana leaf as a Christmas tree and reads “Smoke Weed Everyday.”

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017

So far there’s no word on what Willie may have gotten Snoop in return.