Salvation Army Bell Ringing Couple Wins Engagement Ring

January 5, 2017 7:41 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Volunteering to ring the bells collecting money at the Salvation Army kettle in Omaha, Nebraska, really paid off for one local couple. Karla Lubeck and her fiance Kahm Broham won an engagement ring from Borsheims jewelry store for their hard work bell ringing for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

The lucky couple was already engaged, but now thanks to Borsheim’s Big Ring Promotion, they have a 14-karat white gold and diamond ring to make it official. The jewelry store partnered with the Salvation Army for the promotion and to encourage volunteering, each bell ringing shift someone volunteered for earned one entry into the ring giveaway contest.

These lovebirds plan to say “I do” next September and are already planning to ring the bell again next year. “Every year, it’s a tradition,” says Lubeck. “Do good for others and you’ll get something back.”

 

