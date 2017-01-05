Rascal Flatts’ Hit “Bless The Broken Road” Inspires A New Movie

January 5, 2017 7:36 AM By Rachael Hunter

Rascal Flatts’ 2004 hit “Bless the Broken Road,” which was originally recorded by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, is being turned into a movie.

Titled “God Bless the Broken Road,” the film stars former NFL great, and current NFL Network analyst, LaDainian Tomlinson in his acting debut, alongside Jordin Sparks, Kim Delaney, Robin Givens, Madeline Carroll and more.

Tomlinson will play a pastor who comes to the aid of a distressed mother, played by Lindsay Pulsipher, and a disabled war veteran, played by Arthur Cartwright.

