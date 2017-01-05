Lionel Richie Joins Luke Bryan on Stage at Vegas Show! [WATCH]

January 5, 2017 12:10 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Grammys, Las Vegas, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan celebrated NYE in Vegas, and concertgoers got the ultimate surprise when  Lionel Richie joined him on stage!

“In my top two of my heroes, give it up for Mr. Lionel Richie!” Luke Bryan told the crowd and then Richie appeared onstage.

This comes as NO surprise. Bryan has always shown his love and respect for Lionel Richie and his music.  Last year Bryan was a part of a tribute to Lionel Richie at the Grammys, and performed at a concert in Richie’s honor when he received the MusiCares Person of the Year award. Watch these performances below.

 

I love this! Luke Bryan is so adorable!!

