Lauren Alaina Excited To Finally Release New Album

January 5, 2017 6:59 AM By Steve Grunwald

Lauren Alaina is getting ready to release her new album, “Road Less Traveled,” on January 27th and she can’t wait for fans to finally hear it.

As you might recall, Lauren released her debut album “Wildflower” back in 2011, and it’s been a long five years between albums, and it took a lot out of her. Lauren shares, “There were moments where I never thought it would come out.” But now that the album is almost here, Lauren gushes, “I could not be more excited.”

We are excited to have Lauren Alaina be one of the 10 artist performing for the Ten Man Jam!! Remember, you cannot buy these tickets, you can only win them!

