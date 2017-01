Hunter Hayes fans will want to make sure to tune into “Good Morning America” this morning. Hunter revealed on Twitter that he’ll be performing on the ABC morning show today, and better yet, he’ll be performing a brand new tune.

Hunter shares that he’s written a new track, “All For Your,” for the upcoming movie “Monster Trucks,” and he’ll be debuting it this morning.

Two BIG surprises:

1) I did an original song for the new movie, Monster Trucks, called “All For You”

2) I’m performing it on @GMA Thurs! pic.twitter.com/GWRgphYyF9 — Hunter Hayes (@HunterHayes) January 4, 2017

“Monster Trucks” opens January 13th.