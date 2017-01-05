Royal Caribbean Will Pay You to Cruise Around the World – No, Seriously

Royal Caribbean may be offering the best job in the world. The cruise company is looking for someone to sail with them while documenting their trips on Instagram. The 90-day job pays $3,700.

Royal Caribbean’s job page reads …

Skilled in Instagram with extensive knowledge of all 23 filters

Exemplary ability to capture stunning views, extraordinary experiences, beautiful sunsets and amazing stories on social media

Note: Photocopying, administrator and tea-making skills are not required

All travel, accommodation and daily expenses included

Uniform is not supplied. Bring your own swimmers, sandals & shades

Complimentary access to climbing walls, Flowrider, restaurants, swimming pools, zip wires, water-slides and onboard fitness facilities