Carrie Underwood’s Dog Recovering After Being Paralyzed

Like most people, Carrie Underwood’s dogs are part of her family, and sadly one of her pooches isn’t doing so great. The singer revealed on Instagram that before Christmas Ace was completely paralyzed in his back after suffering a herniated disc.

Carrie says mobility on his right side has returned but Ace is in physical therapy to get back movement on his left side. Carrie posted video from Ace’s PT appointment, sharing, “We have a long way to go…he’s taking his physical therapy like a champ!, adding, “And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!”