Bo Bice Claims He Was Discriminated Against At Popeyes

“American Idol” runner up Bo Bice is in the news, but not for his music. The singer took to Facebook earlier this week to complain that he was discriminated against at a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Bice, who’s currently performing in the band Blood, Sweat & Tears, says a Popeyes employee named Shawana specifically referred to him by his race, saying, “He’s already got his, that white boy over there.” Bice also claims she made fun of his name calling him, “Bow-Bow, Boo-Boo, Bo-Bo.”

“If the tables had been turned and I had used something and had been as insensitive as to say something like that, I would be boycotted,” he tells Fox 5 Atlanta. “There would be people not buying my albums. There would be people coming and picketing at my shows.” Bo got so emotional about the incident that he actually broke down in tears during his interview.