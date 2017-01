William Michael Morgan made his BIG television debut this morning on The Today Show!

Thank you so much @TODAYshow @hodakotb @klgandhoda & @JennaBushHager for my first national TV appearance! So much fun! Hope to see yall soon — WilliamMichaelMorgan (@wmmorgan) January 4, 2017

He looked so handsome and performed “I Met A Girl.” Take a look.

He never disappoints with that country charm! His new album Vinyl is an album you should have in your music collection! Like he says, “Go get the dang thing!”