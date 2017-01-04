The WYCD Pet Of The Week!

By: Rob Stone & Holly Hutton

It’s that time again. If you or someone you know is looking to add a cute dog to the family, now is your chance! Thanks to Cindy and Pam from Midwest Small Breed Rescue for coming by with a couple of super cute puppies up for adoption.

Is Boo or Jack the right fit for you? If either seems like it is, head over to the Midwest Small Breed Rescue adoption site and fill out an application!

