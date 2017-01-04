Kenny Chesney Chooses “Bar at the End of the World” As Next Single

January 4, 2017 7:09 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Written by Detroit native J.T. Harding, Aimee Mayo and David Lee Murphy, “Bar at the End of the World” is the third single off Kenny’s latest album, Cosmic Hallelujah. The song is textbook Chesney, as it channels the perfect amount of breezy summer nostalgia.

Kenny Chesney shares what makes bars at the end of the world unique. “If anybody that knows me, knows I’m in constant search of them, and I have found several. I think the thing that makes them unique, that makes every one of them unique, is the people, the history, the DNA of each bar makes them all different.”

Kenny is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards for “Setting the World on Fire” with Pink.

 

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists ReactHere's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Listen Live