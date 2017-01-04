Kenny Chesney Chooses “Bar at the End of the World” As Next Single

Written by Detroit native J.T. Harding, Aimee Mayo and David Lee Murphy, “Bar at the End of the World” is the third single off Kenny’s latest album, Cosmic Hallelujah. The song is textbook Chesney, as it channels the perfect amount of breezy summer nostalgia.

Kenny Chesney shares what makes bars at the end of the world unique. “If anybody that knows me, knows I’m in constant search of them, and I have found several. I think the thing that makes them unique, that makes every one of them unique, is the people, the history, the DNA of each bar makes them all different.”

Kenny is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at this year’s Grammy Awards for “Setting the World on Fire” with Pink.