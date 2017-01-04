Kelsea Ballerini’s Fiancé Shares Deets About Her Ring

Kelsea Ballerini got engaged to boyfriend, musician Morgan Evans, on Christmas Day, and Evans tells “People” he took great care in making sure he got exactly the right ring to pop the question.

“I had the ring custom made with a diamond I picked from a local designer here in Nashville,” Evans says of the cushion-cut diamond surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds on a diamond band. “I wanted it to be classic and beautiful, like her.”

And Kelsea was certainly thrilled with her new rock and her impending nuptials. In announcing the news she gushed, “Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLEDDIBS.”