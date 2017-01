What do Odell Beckham Jr., Elle Fanning, and Kylie Jenner have in common with Kelsea Ballerini and Maddie & Tae? They all have a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list for 2017!

The list, which highlights 600 of “the brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators, and game changers,” also includes Simone Biles, Evan Rachel Wood, Samira Wiley, and Margot Robbie. See the complete list HERE.