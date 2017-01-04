Daredevil Breaks His Legs During A Stunt, Asks Supporters To Help Cover His Medical Costs

January 4, 2017 8:53 PM By Frank Williams Jr.

Youtuber 8Booth is known for his crazy stunts, most of which involve jumping off cliffs or rooftops into swimming pools or oceans. His latest jump may of been his last though. He tried to go from a hotel roof into the nearby pool but missed by a few feet. He ended up landing in the water, but not before his legs crashed into the surrounding concrete.

8Booth survived and is recovering in the hospital, but as you might expect, he’s racked up a ton of medical bills…$274-thousand worth, to be exact.

The daredevil has since set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs. As he explains, he needs $10-thousand for “a little support to keep doing what I’m doing or else I’ll be working the rest of my life to pay this off.” So far, 8Booth managed to raise over $11-hundred.

