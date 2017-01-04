Cole Swindell Chooses Dierks Bentley Collaboration As Next Single

Cole Swindell has revealed his next single, and it features a superstar guest. Cole announced on Facebook that his next track will be “Flatliner,” featuring Dierks Bentley, with Cole sharing, “Somebody better call the doctor…New single #Flatliner coming your way.”

“Flatliner” will be the third single from Cole’s latest album, “You Should Be Here,” which has already produced two number ones, the title track and “Middle of a Memory.”

And there’s a possibility fans will get to see the two artist perform the tune live, since Cole is a special guest on Dierks’ “What the Hell Tour,” which kicks off January 19th in Dayton, Ohio.