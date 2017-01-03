William Michael Morgan And Jennifer Wayne Engaged!!

Two more country singers are off the market — William Michael Morgan and Runaway Jane‘s Jennifer Wayne! The couple got engaged over the weekend, with Jennifer teasing the engagement on Thursday (December 29th) on social media with a picture of a bottle of Dom Perignon and a bottle of Caymus Vineyards Cabernets Sauvignon which tagged William Michael, along with the caption, “It’s this kind of night.” On Friday (December 30th), Jennifer posted a photo of herself with William Michael at the beach writing “My heart.” A short time later, she shared the news by posting a photo of her hand — with engagement ring — holding his hand writing, “It’s you and me . . . Forever.”

William Michael and Jennifer began dating several months ago. This will be the first marriage for both entertainers.

William Michael became a dad in March of 2016. His daughter is the product of a previous relationship. Jennifer is the granddaughter of John Wayne and a former member of the trio Stealing Angels.