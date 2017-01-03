Who’s To Blame For Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve Performance Disaster?

Mariah Carey’s big send off to 2016 didn’t go quite the way it was planned. The singer was the expected to perform live in Times Square for ABC’s “New Year’s Rock In Eve,” but while she may have been there, saying she performed is a stretch.

The singer kicked things off by singing “Auld Lang Syne,” but then things just went down hill from there. As the backing track for her “Emotion” played Mariah basically didn’t even attempt to sing. And “We Belong Together” wasn’t much better, with Mariah’s voice clearly heard even though she had stopped singing.

Needless to say, fans were all over social media blasting the singer for her lack of a performance, as well as for what they felt was proof she planned to lip sync her entire performance, but Mariah’s rep insists that wasn’t the case.

The singer’s rep says Mariah took the performance very seriously, and rehearsed not only the night before, but at 3pm that day and had “no sound issues.” Still, it should be noted that production sources say she didn’t rehearse at all. “Team Mariah” says they raised concerns before the show and were blown off. Her rep suggesting, “production set her up to fail. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.”

Mariah’s rep also insists she had not planned to lip sync and what fans heard was just a backing track which “is not uncommon” for live performances. The rep adds, “Any allegations that she planned to lip sync are just adding insult to injury.” Some insiders even told TMZ that producers deliberately sabotaged Mariah “so they could get Mariah drama” to boost ratings.

As for the show's producer, he's not having it and took his case to the New York Times. "Every monitor and in-ear device worked perfectly," Robert Goldstein of Maryland Sound International told the paper. " I can't comment beyond that and don't know what her nontechnical issue may have been."Producers also insisted that she didn't do a sound check, although pictures obtained by TMZ clearly show Mariah doing a check, and sources say at the time her earpeace was "choppy."

Mariah’s manager later issued a statement insisting production was at fault, and even questioned why they re-ran the botched performance for the west coast feed, “unless they just want eyeballs at any expense.” Dick Clark Productions responded with their own statement, arguing that any suggestion that they “intentionally” sabotaged Mariah was “defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”