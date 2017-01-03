Thomas Rhett Shares His “American Spirit”

January 3, 2017 6:48 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Thomas Rhett gave fans a New Year’s treat. The singer performed on ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin Eve,” and then dropped a new video for the “Tangled Up” track “American Spirit.”

“‘American Spirit’ is one of my favorite songs to sit down and play on an acoustic guitar,” Thomas shares. “So, I knew I wanted to make a video for it…just to share with our fans. I knew I wanted it to be simple and something that would pull on the heartstrings and I think it’s the perfect blend of that.”

Next up, Thomas’ fans can look forward to his first headlining tour, “The 2017 Home Team Tour,” which kicks off February 23rd in Saginaw, Michigan.

