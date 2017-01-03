Lee Brice’s Wife Expecting Baby No.3!

The start of the new year just keeps bringing good news to our country favorites! Lee Brice, his wife Sara along with their sons Ryker and Takoda will soon be a BIG family of five! Brice has announced that his wife is indeed pregnant with their third child.

The singer shared that baby no.3 will arrive this summer!

“Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child,” Brice reveals to People magazine. “[Our sons] Takoda and Ryker are so excited, and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Congrats to this beautiful couple!

Merry Christmas from our family to yours. Wishing you all much joy & happiness today and through the New Year. pic.twitter.com/uMB52fUoL6 — Lee Brice (@leebrice) December 25, 2016

You can see Lee Brice at this years Ten Man Jam! Keep listening to win tickets for the BIG show February 15th at The Fillmore!