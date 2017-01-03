Lee Brice’s Wife Expecting Baby No.3!

January 3, 2017 12:55 PM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Baby, Lee Brice, Ten Man Jam

The start of the new year just keeps bringing good news to our country favorites!  Lee Brice, his wife Sara along with their sons Ryker and Takoda will soon be a BIG  family of five! Brice has announced that his wife is indeed pregnant with their third child.

The singer shared that baby no.3 will arrive this summer!

“Our whole family is thrilled to welcome our third child,” Brice reveals to People magazine. “[Our sons] Takoda and Ryker are so excited, and Sara is more beautiful than ever. We can’t wait for our new little one to get here this summer.”

Congrats to this beautiful couple!

You can see Lee Brice at this years Ten Man Jam!  Keep listening to win tickets for the BIG show February 15th at The Fillmore!

More from Roxanne Steele
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists ReactHere's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Listen Live