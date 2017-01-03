Is Chris Lane Headed to The Bachelor?

January 3, 2017 7:54 AM By Rachael Hunter
Filed Under: Chris Lane, The Bachelor, The Fix

The season premiere of America’s favorite dating show, The Bachelor, aired last (Monday) night, and there’s no doubt Chris Lane tuned in. The country newcomer is a die-hard member of the “Bachelor Nation.” He would even consider going on the show to find love for himself.

Chris Lane talks about The Bachelor. “I don’t know. I have so much fun watching it. It don’t get old to me. If I had a time frame open, I would definitely be down to do it, but I don’t know if that’s anytime soon. I stay so busy, you know.”

Rumor has it, Chris will actually be making an appearance during this season, but nothing has been confirmed yet!

