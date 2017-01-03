Is A Will & Grace Reboot In The Works?

Can we add “Will & Grace” to the list of shows getting a reboot? It’s being reported that NBC is in talks to bring the comedy back to TV in a 10-episode limited revival.

So far, there are no deals on the table for Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes. The creators – David Kohan and Max Mutchnick – aren’t in place, either. In fact, Debra took to Twitter to shoot down the rumors. She claims that there’s nothing going on beyond talks.

Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks. https://t.co/NDmKoH2Iql — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 2, 2017

So far, it’s too early for anyone to comment. Universal Television, which produced the original Emmy winning series, would have to get everyone in place. But at this point, it’s not clear whether NBC would air the reboot, or if they could get outbid by Netflix or something. We’ll keep you posted…