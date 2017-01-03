Is A Will & Grace Reboot In The Works?

January 3, 2017 7:05 AM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Can we add “Will & Grace” to the list of shows getting a reboot? It’s being reported that NBC is in talks to bring the comedy back to TV in a 10-episode limited revival.

So far, there are no deals on the table for Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes. The creators – David Kohan and Max Mutchnick – aren’t in place, either. In fact, Debra took to Twitter to shoot down the rumors. She claims that there’s nothing going on beyond talks.

So far, it’s too early for anyone to comment. Universal Television, which produced the original Emmy winning series, would have to get everyone in place. But at this point, it’s not clear whether NBC would air the reboot, or if they could get outbid by Netflix or something. We’ll keep you posted…

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Carrie Fisher Dead at 60: Artists ReactHere's what the music community had to say upon learning of the sad news.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Listen Live