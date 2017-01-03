Canada Waives Admission Fees To National Parks For All Of 2017

For anyone wanting to get some fresh air and explore the great outdoors in Canada’s national parks, 2017 should be the year to do it. To celebrate their 150th birthday, admission to all national parks in Canada will be free for the entire year!

This year, park access is free for every visitor and starting in 2018, it’ll be free for all children under 18 and anyone adult who has become a Canadian citizen in the previous year.

“I think the experience will be an exceptional one, particularly for many new Canadians who have yet to experience our national parks,” explains Darren Reeder, executive director of the Banff Lake Louise Hospitality Association. “It’s a great way to introduce those who have yet to visit a park and those who have maybe lost familiarity with our parks, to reconnect.”

Source: CBC