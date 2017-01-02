Happy New Year! Sam Hunt is Engaged AND Drops New Music! [Listen]

Pop the champagne! This is a new year surprise! Sam Hunt got engaged AND dropped a new deeply personal song called, “Drink Too Much” on NYE, a song he wrote for Hannah Lee Fowler.

“I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo. I’m sorry people know your name now, and strangers hit you up on social media,” Hunt sings on the track. “I know you want your privacy and you got nothing to say to me, but I wish you’d let me pay off your student loans with these songs you gave me.”

Take a listen!

That voice, those lyrics.. so good right?! Hunts relationship to Fowler had it’s ups and downs and to get through it, Hunt drank to numb the pain…

“Every dream I ever had was you. Hope you know I’m still in love. It’s the kind you can’t fall out of,” the song concludes. “Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you. Nobody can love you like I do. I don’t know what I’m gonna say to you, but I know there ain’t no way, I know there ain’t no way, no there ain’t no way we’re through.”

After that happened he presented us with the 8pm version!

We knew Sam Hunt was writing and working on this new material. What a way to start 2017 by teasing us with new music. Congrats on your engagement Sam! Love conquers all!

So what do you guys think of this new song “Drink Too Much” from Sam Hunt?