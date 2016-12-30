Roxanne’s Top 10 Songs of 2016!

Wow this year went by fast, and what an amazing year it’s been for country music! I’m the new girl to WYCD and I’m having the time of my life working at the BIGGEST country station in country radio!! I am so thankful for each and every one of you for listening to me everyday from 10a-3p.

Let’s reflect back on this year in music. I don’t follow any charts based on sales or radio airplay or popularity for that matter for my Top 10. These are just songs that I loved from the moment my ears heard them. Songs that I can listen to over and over again! I could’ve made a Top 20! So many songs I loved like Humble and Kind, You Should Be Here, Sleep Without You, Livin’ The Dream, Head Over Boots, Lights Come On, and Move, but I had to narrow it down. So here we go!

As soon as I heard the guitar riff come in on this song I was hooked! It’s a sexy song that’s so fun to sing along to! At no.10 it’s Dustin Lynch on my Top 10 Songs of 2016 with “Seein’ Red.”

One of the biggest break-ups was Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton. We were glued to ever detail and desperately waiting for new music from both artist to give us an inside look to how they feel. Blake Shelton’s “Came Here To Forget” was the PERFECT song for him to release first. That’s all we can do when loves go wrong is try to forget it. Who doesn’t love Blake, but I really love his voice, the arrangement of this song, and the video! It’s no.9 on my Top 10 of 2016!

Pick any Thomas Rhett song and I love it!! Star of the Show is quickly becoming a favorite right now, but “T-Shirt” is a playful song that sounded darn good on the radio this year and it’s no.8 on my Top 10 of 2016!

The sweetest song about loving someone is what comes to mind when I think of Florida Georgia Line’s “H.O.L.Y.” It’s just an amazing song that makes you feel good when you hear it. A little different for the country duo but different can be good! At no.7 on my Top 10 of 2016 it’s FGL!

When it hurts this good you gotta play it twice. This is such a powerful song, and I love the old school country feel of it with her haunting voice. Maybe she’s addicted to goodbyes…. For those of us who struggle with our “vices” this song is everything! Miranda Lambert “Vice” no.6 on my Top 10 songs of 2016!

I have a soft spot in my heart for William Michael Morgan who I had the pleasure to meet and interview at the Ten Man Jam this year. Just a gentleman with a good ol country sound and soul. He’s the new generation of true cowboys bringing it to country music. This song and his voice makes you want to fall in love! At no.5 it’s “I Met A Girl” on my Top 10 songs of 2016!

Kelsea Ballerina wrote the ultimate chick anthem. Never gonna be a man Peter Pan. I’m sorry guys, but this song is exactly how girls feel sometimes. Coming in at no. 4 here’s “Peter Pan” on my Top 10 songs of 2016!

This year I FINALLY saw Carrie Underwood in concert and was BLOWN away. We all know Carrie can sing, but when you hear that voice in person soar…. my love for her as an artist was elevated. Carrie Underwood “Church Bells” is definitely one of my favorites this year. An emotional song about domestic abuse. A subject we often don’t hear about on the radio. Powerful song and no.3 on my Top 10 Songs of 2016! Slay it girl!!

My FIRST week here at WYCD, Maren Morris stopped by to meet the staff and perform for us. I’ll never forget walking into the conference room to find this tiny chick in skin tight leather pants, thigh-high black boots wearing a red and black flannel shirt tied up looking all badass. I knew she was going be a big star! I called it!

It was an absolute pleasure to meet @marenmorris today @995wycd! She's going to be a superstar!!!! A photo posted by Roxanne (@djroxannesteele) on Jan 6, 2016 at 2:47pm PST

She told stories of her songs and how “My Church” was her baby. A song she wasn’t willing to give up to another artist as a songwriter. Her song, ‘My Church’ was a song she wanted to record for herself. I think we all know the rest of this story… I LOVE this live performance with the gospel back up singers and jazz musicians. Maren’s vocals are on point. She’s pure raw talent and no.2 on my Top 10 Songs on 2016!

This may surprise people that I picked THIS song for the no.1 spot! I’ve always liked the underdog. When I first started working here at WYCD and played this song, I was like, “what is this?!” It had the country/pop feel, a hooky sing along song that is a straight out JAM!!!! I still fricken love this song and I FOREVER will!! With the top honor on my Top 10 Songs of 2016 give it up for Chris Lane and “Fix!”