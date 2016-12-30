R.I.P. To The Creator Of The Red Solo Cup

Next time you enjoy beer out of a red solo cup, think of one man and raise your “glass.” The inventor of the iconic Red Solo Cup is dead at the age of 84. Robert Leo Hulseman invented the festive party cup while working for the Solo company, which was founded by his father. Hulseman worked for Solo for almost 60-years and served as the company’s CEO from 1998 to 2006.

The signature Red Solo Cup has taken on a life of its own. Singer-songwriter Toby Keith made a song named after the cup that reached number nine on the country charts. Upon hearing the news of Hulseman’s death Toby tweeted a link to the video for his hit, adding, “Raise one for this good man today. RIP.”

Another bonus to his legacy? Hulesman is also the inventor of the Traveller Lid. Oh, and the rings on the cup do mean something. They indicate 1.5 ounces for liquor, 5 ounces for wine and 12 ounces for beer.