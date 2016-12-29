Pink Gives Birth To Baby No. 2! [Photos]

The ultimate Christmas gift came to Pink and her husband Carey Hart when baby no.2 was born on Dec. 26th. She shared her baby boy on Instagram with the captioned, “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16” Look at this sweet momma moment!

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

Turns out Pink has always liked the name Jameson revealing in an interview back in the day with Access Hollywood the reason.

“My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey. That’s a no brainer.”

Look at that proud daddy smile!

I love my baby daddy 💙 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

Little Jameson joins big sister Willow, 5. Congratulations to this rockstar family and their new baby boy!