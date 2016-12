Tyler Hubbard’s manbun is finally gone. In case you missed it, the Florida Georgia Line singer revealed on social media that he got a haircut.

Tyler shared a picture of his new short cut on Instagram with the caption, “Oh I forgot to tell y’all….I cut my hair off. #feelsgood Thanks.”

The Dry House Salon, where he got the cut, also shared video of the new ‘do, writing, “Oh yea he did,” along with the hashtag, #hubbardholidayhaircuts.”