Maren Morris Enjoys This Unique Gift From Keith Urban

Keith Urban gifted his Ripcord tour opener Maren Morris with a sweet new ride. According to Taste of Country, it’s a 2017 Polaris Slingshot, which is classified as a three-wheel motorcycle.

Maren and her boyfriend, newcomer Ryan Hurd, took it for a spin recently and both Maren and Ryan shared short video clips on Instagram. Maren wrote, “This was my end of tour gift from @keithurban and we hauled it to Texas so my dad could take care of it for me. This is me casually terrified.”

Maren tells us that she was thrilled about the opportunity to share the bill with Keith in 2016. “I’ve been a fan for as long as I can remember of his and I think he is an incredible songwriter, musician. He cuts songs that are just so, so good. I feel like he has been consistently great throughout his entire career and one hell of an entertainer, so to be asked to go on that tour, especially as a very, very new artist, it just kind of rocked my world.”

Maren kicks off her own headlining Hero tour on February 2nd in New York City.