Cam Newton Surprises Boy in Hospital & It Will Bring You To Tears! [video]

December 28, 2016 11:14 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Cam Newton, Christmas wish, hospital visit

Christmas wishes do come true!

The Carolina Panthers quarterback surprised 10-year-old fan Taylor Deckard, who is battling a severe heart condition on Tuesday Dec. 27th in his hospital room.  That sweet moment was all caught on tape.

“Hey, what’s going on, buddy?” Cam says as he quietly walks into the room.  Taylor’s face totally lights up, and you can see how shocked he is to see the football star in his room!   As Cam approaches his hospital bed, Taylor leaps off and jumps into Cam’s arms for a big embrace! Grab a tissue and take a look!

I love seeing these moments! We often only hear about celebrities and athletes when they do something bad.  THIS is the type of story that should be shared!  Way to go Cam for making little Taylor’s Christmas wish come true!

