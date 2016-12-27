Taylor Swift Surprises WWll Vet! [VIDEO]

December 27, 2016 11:44 AM By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Christmas, surprise WWll vet, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift loves her fans, young and old! This Christmas Taylor gave this WWll Vet the surprise of his life!

On Monday the singer surprised Cyrus Porter, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, at his home in Missouri. When Taylor walked through the door his family exploded in tears and screams!!

And then his happened!

In a recent interview with Ozarks First, Porter talked about his love for Swift. The 96 year-old vet has been to two concerts and he’s proud to be a “Swifty.”

“Look what she does,” he said. “She puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see ’em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!”

Wow Taylor Swift is pretty awesome!!  Could you imagine her crashing your Christmas party?!  We love You Taylor!

