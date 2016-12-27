Taylor Swift Surprises WWll Vet! [VIDEO]

Taylor Swift loves her fans, young and old! This Christmas Taylor gave this WWll Vet the surprise of his life!
On Monday the singer surprised Cyrus Porter, a 96-year-old World War II veteran, at his home in Missouri. When Taylor walked through the door his family exploded in tears and screams!!
And then his happened!
In a recent interview with Ozarks First, Porter talked about his love for Swift. The 96 year-old vet has been to two concerts and he’s proud to be a “Swifty.”
“Look what she does,” he said. “She puts on a show no one else puts on. I just enjoyed going to see ’em and her. I would as soon go see her right now as anybody!”
Wow Taylor Swift is pretty awesome!! Could you imagine her crashing your Christmas party?! We love You Taylor!