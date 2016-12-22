Who’s 2016’s Hottest Male Country Artist? [POLL]

December 22, 2016 11:15 AM By Jon Corrigan

As each year comes to a close, we see a lot of “best of” lists with themes that attempt to recap the past 12 months.

This isn’t one of those lists.

Honestly, we’re just curious what country music hunk made your boyfriend jealous and kept you swooning through all of 2016.

Guys, it’s OK to admit your man-crush, too. This is a safe place.

Scroll through the pictures and cast your vote below.

Luke Bryan –

luke bryan press photo

(Courtesy of Capitol Nashville)

Blake Shelton – 

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Brett Eldredge – 

Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge / Courtesy Warner Nashville

Jake Owen – 

Jake Owen performing on Kenny Chesney's "Spread The Love Tour" at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on August 13th 2016 Photo by Marc Nader

Sam Hunt – 

(Courtesy UMG Nashville)

(Courtesy UMG Nashville)

Kip Moore – 

(Kip Moore / Courtesy MCA Nashville)

(Kip Moore / Courtesy MCA Nashville)

Brett Young – 

capture0 Whos 2016s Hottest Male Country Artist? [POLL]

Chris Lane – 

Chris Lane / Big Loud Records

Chris Lane / Big Loud Records

Tim McGraw – 

Tim McGraw (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM)

Tim McGraw (Ethan Miller/Getty Images for ACM)

Thomas Rhett – 

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley – 

Courtesy UMG Nashville

Courtesy UMG Nashville

Jason Aldean – 

Jason Aldean (Radio.com)

Jason Aldean (Radio.com)

Chris Young – 

(Yeong Lim/Radio.com)

(Yeong Lim/Radio.com)

Keith Urban – 

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cole Swindell – 

Getty Images: Michael Loccisano

Getty Images: Michael Loccisano

Michael Ray – 

Michael Ray / Courtesy Warner Nashville

Michael Ray / Courtesy Warner Nashville

Chase Rice – 

(Jon-Paul Bruno)

(Jon-Paul Bruno)

Eric Church – 

(Eric Church / John Peets)

(Eric Church / John Peets)

