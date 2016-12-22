Who’s 2016’s Hottest Female Country Artist? [POLL]

December 22, 2016 10:54 AM By Jon Corrigan

As each year comes to a close, we see a lot of “best of” lists with themes that attempt to recap the past 12 months.

This isn’t one of those lists.

Honestly, we’re just curious what 2016 country music woman you’d use your hall pass on if your wife or girlfriend allowed it.

Girls, feel free to chime in as well.

Scroll through the pictures and cast your vote below.

Carrie Underwood – 

Miranda Lambert – 

Jana Kramer – 

Kacey Musgraves – 

Kelsea Ballerini – 

Maren Morris – 

Faith Hill – 

Kimberly Perry – 

Jennifer Nettles – 

Cassadee Pope – 

Lucy Hale – 

Cam – 

Lindsay Ell – 

Shania Twain – 

Lauren Alaina – 

