UPDATE: Wixom Gas Station Owner Raises Over $10,000 For Fallen Officer

December 22, 2016 12:43 PM By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Filed Under: Eddie Osman, Wixom Marathon Gas Station

As we talked about on the air with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald a couple of weeks ago, Wixom Marathon gas station owner Eddie Osman wanted to raise money over a 2-day period for the family of Officer Collin Rose, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. To raise money, Eddie donated a portion of every gallon of gas sold and all profits from snacks, drinks, etc.

Eddie told Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald, “I have to tell you, it never cease to amaze him on the generosity of the American people.” Well that generosity helped raise a grand total of $10,108!! Great work everyone!

Wixom Marathon Gas Station Owner Eddie Osman (Red Sweater) presents a check for $10,000 to the family of fallen police officer Colin Rose.

Wixom Marathon Gas Station Owner Eddie Osman (Red Sweater) presents a check for $10,000 to the family of fallen police officer Collin Rose. A Special thanks to Chief Anthony Holt WSU PD, Chief Charles Yon Wixom PD, Wixom Fire Chief Jeff Roberts, the Mayor of Wixom Kevin Hinkley, Wixom City Manager Clarence Goodlein and the City of Wixom.

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.
Brad Paisley Preps New Album 'Love and War'The new record will be the singer's eleventh studio effort and is set to be released on March 3rd.

Listen Live