UPDATE: Wixom Gas Station Owner Raises Over $10,000 For Fallen Officer

As we talked about on the air with Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald a couple of weeks ago, Wixom Marathon gas station owner Eddie Osman wanted to raise money over a 2-day period for the family of Officer Collin Rose, who was tragically killed in the line of duty. To raise money, Eddie donated a portion of every gallon of gas sold and all profits from snacks, drinks, etc.

Eddie told Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald, “I have to tell you, it never cease to amaze him on the generosity of the American people.” Well that generosity helped raise a grand total of $10,108!! Great work everyone!