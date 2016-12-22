Keith Urban Spent Christmas At The Beach As A Child

Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman were recently photographed enjoying some time at the beach in Australia, which is just like the holidays he used to spend growing up Down Under.

Keith says when he was a kid he really enjoyed Christmas, and just like other kids he’d wake up early and run to open his presents, but when that was all over he and his family would do something very untraditional for the holiday.

“We’d go to the beach, you know, ’cause there it’s summertime,” Keith shares. “Load up the station wagon and head off to the beach.”