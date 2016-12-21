130 Celebrities that Died in 2016

By: Jon Corrigan
We said goodbye to – what seemed like – an inordinate number of celebrities in 2016, and from every spectrum of fame.
From David Bowie to Prince, Muhammad Ali to Gordie Howie or Alan Rickman to Gene Wilder, join us in paying them tribute one final time.
JANUARY –
Jan. 4 – Robert Stigwood, entertainment manager – managed the Bee Gees and Cream – age 81
Jan. 6 – Pat Harrington Jr., actor – Schneider on “One Day at a Time” – age 86
Jan. 7 – Troy Shondell, singer – big hit was “This Time (We’re Really Breaking Up)” – age 76
Jan. 7 – Kitty Kallen, singer – Big Band era, biggest hit was ‘”Little Things Mean a Lot” – age 94
Jan. 8 – David Bowie, musician – two-time Grammy winner and pop culture icon – age 69
Jan. 11 – David Margulies, actor – played the mayor in Ghost Busters I and II (1984 & 1989)- age – 78
Jan. 14 – Alan Rickman, actor – Hans Gruber in Die Hard and Severus Snape in Harry Potter – age 69
Jan. 14 – René Angélil, singer/manager – husband and manager of Celine Dion – age 73
Jan. 15 – Dan Haggerty, actor – The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams – age 74
Jan. 15 – Noreen Corcoran, actress – Kelly Gregg in Bachelor Father (1957-59) – age 72
Jan. 18 – Glen Frey, singer/songwriter – founded legendary group The Eagles – age 67
Jan. 26 – Abe Vigoda, actor – Detective Fish on Barney Miller (1975-’77) – age 94
Jan. 28 – Paul Kantner, singer/songwriter – co-founder of The Jefferson Airplane – age 74
Jan. 28 – Mike Minor, actor – Steve Eliot on Petticoat Junction – age 75
FEBRUARY –
Feb. 2 – Bob Elliot, comedian – one-half of the comedy duo of Bob and Ray – age 92
Feb. 3 – Maurice White, musician/songwriter – founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire – age 74
Feb. 3 – Joe Alaskey, voice actor – Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Sylvester, Tweety – age 63
Feb. 4 – Joe Dowell, singer – #1 hit song “Wooden Heart” (1961) – age 76
Feb. 13 – Antonin Scalia, Supreme Court Justice – appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1986 – age 79
Feb. 15 – George Gaynes, actor – Commandant Eric Lassard on the Police Academy series – age 98
Feb. 19 – Harper Lee, novelist – Pulitzer Prize for fiction for novel “To Kill a Mockingbird” – age 89
Feb. 22 – Yolande Fox, singer – Miss America 1951 and sang opera – age 87
Feb. 22 – Sonny James, country music singer/songwriter – the first teenage country crossover #1 single “Young Love” – age 87
Feb. 24 – Lennie Baker, musician – 1950s music tribute group and TV show Sha-Na-Na (1969-2000) – age 69
Feb. 25 – Tony Burton, actor – boxing trainer to Apollo Creed and later Rocky in six Rocky films – age 78
Feb. 28 – George Kennedy, actor – Academy Award for Cool Hand Luke also in all the Airport movies – age 91
Feb. 29 – Gil Hill, police commander/actor – Inspector Todd in three Beverly Hills Cop films – age 84
MARCH –
Mar. 4 – Joey Martin Feek, singer/songwriter – husband and wife country duo “Joey + Rory” – age 40
Mar. 6 – Nancy Reagan, First Lady of the U.S. (1981-1989) – wife to 40th President Ronald Reagan – age 94
Mar. 8 – Sir George Martin, producer for the “Beatles” albums, known as “The Fifth Beatle” – age 90
Mar. 9 – Robert Horton, actor – Flint McCullough in Wagon Train (1957-1962) – age 91
Mar. 10 – Keith Emerson, musician/keyboardist – created Emerson, Lake & Palmer rock group – age 71
Mar. 13 – Adrienne Corri, actress – Mrs. Alexander in A Clockwork Orange (1971) – age 85
Mar. 16 – Frank Sinatra Jr., singer – singer and son of Frank Sinatra– age 72
Mar. 17 – Larry Drake, actor – Benny Stulwicz on L.A. Law (1987-1994) – age 66
Mar. 18 – Joe Santos, actor – Lieutenant Dennis Becker on The Rockford Files (1974-1980) – age 84
Mar. 21 – Peter Brown, actor – Deputy Johnny McKay in Lawman (1958-62) and Chad Cooper in Laredo (1965-67) – age 80
Mar. 22 – Rob Ford, politician – crack smoking Mayor of Toronto, Canada – age 46
Mar. 22 – Richard Bradford, actor – Man in a Suitcase on British ITC (1967) – age 81
Mar. 22 – Phife Dawg, singer – rapper with the group A Tribe Called Quest, also known as “Five Foot Assassin” – age 45
Mar. 23 – Joe Garagiola, baseball player – MLB catcher and announcer and television host – age 90
Mar. 23 – Ken Howard, actor – Coach Reeves on White Shadow & President of SAG-AFTRA – age 71
Mar. 24 – Earl Hamner, Jr., writer/producer – created The Waltons – age 92
Mar. 24 – Garry Shandling, comedian – Garry Shandling Show and The Larry Sanders Show – age 66
Mar. 27 – Mother Angelica, Franciscan nun – founder of Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) – age 92
Mar. 28 – James Noble, actor – Governor Gatling on Benson (1979-1986) – age 94
Mar. 29 – Patty Duke, actress – played identical cousins in The Patty Duke Show (1963-1966) – age 69
APRIL –
Apr. 6 – Merle Haggard, singer/songwriter – “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive,” “Okie From Muskogee” – age 79
Apr. 12 – Anne Jackson, actress – married to Eli Wallach who died in 2014 – age 90
Apr. 17 – Doris Roberts, actress – Marie Barone on “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996–2005) – age 90
Apr. 21 – Prince, singer/songerwriter/musician – pop culture icon, seven Grammy Awards, “Purple Rain” – age 57
Apr. 21 – Lonnie (Mack) McIntosh, guitarist – pioneered the ‘lead guitar solo’, “Wham!” & “Memphis” – age 74
Apr. 23 – Madeleine Sherwood, actress – Reverend Mother Placido in The Flying Nun (1967-70) – age 94
Apr. 24 – Billy Paul, singer – Grammy Award for “Me and Mrs. Jones” (1972) – age 81
MAY –
May 8 – William Schallert, actor – Martin Lane (Patty’s Father) on The Patty Duke Show – age 93
May 12 – Julius La Rosa, singer – “Anywhere I Wander” fired by Arthur Godfrey on the air – age 86
May 19 – Morley Safer, journalist – CBS News for 52 years (1964-2016), 60 Minutes for 46 years (1970-2016) won 12 Emmy Awards – age 84
May 19 – Alan Young, actor – Wilbur Post on Mr. Ed (1961-66) – age 96
May 27 – Mike Barnett, singer – co-founder of the singing group “The Lettermen” – age 89
JUNE –
June 3 – Muhammad Ali (formerly Cassius Clay), professional boxer – three-time heavyweight champion (1964, 1974, and 1978) – age 74
June 10 – Gordie Howe, hockey player – Detroit Red Wings for 25 seasons, 23-time NHL All-Star – age 88
June 13 – Michu Meszaros, actor/circus performer – was the man in the ALF costume on TV show ALF – age 76
June 14 – Ann Guilbert, actress – Millie Helper in The Dick Van Dyke Show and Yetta Rosenberg in The Nanny – age 87
June 14 – Ronnie Claire Edwards, actress – Corabeth Walton Godsey on The Waltons (1972-81) – age 83
June 17 – Ron Lester, actor – Billy Bob in movie Varsity Blues – age 45
June 19 – Anton Yelchin, actor – Pavel Chekov in three Star Trek movies (2009-16) – age 27
June 27 – Mack Rice, songwriter – “Mustang Sally” & “Respect Yourself” – age 82
June 28 – Scotty Moore, guitarist – backed Elvis in early recordings and pioneered new styles – age 84
June 28 – Buddy Ryan, NFL football coach – while defensive coordinator for Chicago Bears invented the 46 defense – age 85
June 28 – Pat Summitt, NCAA basketball coach – University of Tennessee Woman’s team (1974 – 2012) the winningest NCAA coach ever – age 64
JULY –
July 2 – Michael Cimino, writer/director – Deer Hunter, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot – age 77
July 2 – Elie Wiesel, Jewish writer/political activist – Holocaust survivor and Nobel Laureate – age 87
July 2 – Teddy Rooney, actor/musician – son of Mickey Rooney and Martha Vickers – age 66
July 3 – Noel Neill, actress – Lois Lane in Adventures of Superman (1952-58) – age 95
July 6 – Danny Smythe, musician – founding member of the Box Tops (Devilles) – age 67
July 16 – Bonnie Brown, musician – family musical group The Browns – age 77
July 19 – Garry Marshall, writer/producer/actor – created Happy Days, Mork & Mindy, Laverne & Shirley – age 81
July 27 – Jerry Doyle, actor – Michael Garibaldi in Babylon 5 – age 60
July 30 – Gloria DeHaven, actress/singer – So This Is Paris, The Girl Rush – age 91
AUGUST –
Aug. 2 – David Huddleston, actor – actor Santa Claus: The Movie – age 85
Aug. 3 – Ricci Martin, entertainer – son of Dean Martin – age 62
Aug. 6 – Pete Fountain, jazz musician – played with both Al Hirt and Lawrence Welk – age 86
Aug. 11 – Glenn Yarbrough, singer – The Limeliters, “Baby the Rain Must Fall” – age 86
Aug. 13 – Michel Richard, chef/restaurateur – restaurant Citrus in L.A. and 5 other cities – age 68
Aug. 13 – Kenny Baker, actor – played R2-D2 in the Star Wars franchise – age 81
Aug. 14 – Fyvush Finkel, actor – lawyer Douglas Wambaugh on Picket Fences – age 93
Aug. 19 –Jack Riley, actor – Elliot Carlin on The Bob Newhart Show – age 80
Aug. 23 – Steven Hill, actor – District Attorney Adam Schiff on Law & Order (1990-2000) – age 94
Aug. 25 – Jeanne Martin, model – Orange Bowl Queen (1947) & Dean Martin’s wife – age 89
Aug. 25 – Marvin Kaplan, actor – telephone worker Henry on the TV show Alice – age 89
Aug. 29 – Gene Wilder, actor – Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Willy Wonka – age 83
SEPTEMBER –
Sept. 1 – Jon Polito, actor – Steve Crosetti on Homicide: Life on the Street – age 65
Sept. 6 – Hugh O’Brian, actor – starred in TV series The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp (1955–1961) – age 91
Sept. 9 – James Stacy, actor – Johnny Madrid Lancer on Lancer (1968-’70) – age 79
Sept. 17 – Charmian Carr, actress – Liesl Von Trapp (eldest daughter) in The Sound of Music – age 73
Sept. 24 – Bill Nunn, actor – Robbie Robertson in Spider-Man film trilogy – age 63
Sept. 25 – Jean Shepard, singer/songwriter – pioneered country music for women – 82
Sept. 25 – José Fernández, baseball player – starting pitcher for the Miami Marlins – age 24
Sept. 25 – Arnold Palmer, golfer – legendary professional golfer, creator of beverage of the same name – age 87
Sept. 28 – Shimon Peres, statesman – President of Israel (2007-’14) – age 93
OCTOBER –
Oct. 21 – Kevin Meaney, comedian – Uncle Buck in the TV series by the same name – age 60
Oct. 24 – Bobby Vee, singer – “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes” – age 73
Oct. 30 – Tammy Grimes, stage actress – Molly in The Unsinkable Molly Brown – age 82
NOVEMBER –
Nov. 3 – Kay Starr, singer – “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Rock And Roll Waltz” – age 94
Nov. 7 – Janet Reno, Attorney General of the United States 1993-2001 nominated by President Bill Clinton – age 78
Nov. 7 – Leonard Cohen, poet/songwriter – “Suzanne,” “Hallelujah” and “Bird on the Wire” – age 82
Nov. 11 – Robert Vaughn, actor – Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E (1964-’68) – age 83
Nov. 13 – Leon Russell, musician/songwriter – “A Song for You,” “Tight Rope” and “This Masquerade” – age 74
Nov. 14 – Gwen Ifill, journalist – Washington Week and PBS NewsHour on PBS – age 61
Nov. 15 – Holly Dunn, singer/songwriter – “Are You Ever Gonna Love Me” and “You Really Had Me Going” – age 59
Nov. 24 – Florence Henderson, actress/singer – Carol Brady on The Brady Bunch (1969 to 1974) – age 82
Nov. 25 – Fidel Castro, dictator – Prime Minister then President of Cuba from 1959-2008 – age 90
Nov. 25 – Ron Glass, actor – Det. Ron Harris on Barney Miller (1975-1982) – age 71
Nov. 26 – Fritz Weaver, actor – Dr. Josef Weiss in the mini series Holocaust – age 90
Nov. 28 – Van Williams, actor – Kenny Madison in Bourbon Street Beat (1959), Surfside 6 (1960) – age 82
Nov. 28 – Jim Delligatti, McDonald’s franchisee – created The Big Mac – age 98
Nov. 30 – Keo Woolford, actor – Det. Chang on Hawaii Five-0 (2010 version) – age 49
Nov. 30 – Grant Tinker, television executive – Chairman and CEO of NBC (1981-’86) married to Mary Tyler Moore (1962-’81) – age 90
DECEMBER –
Dec. 3 – Don Calfa, actor – Paulie the hitman in Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) – age 76
Dec. 3 – Billy Chapin, actor – Little John Harper in The Night of the Hunter (1955) – age 72
Dec. 7 – Greg Lake, musician – founding member of Emerson, Lake & Palmer – age 69
Dec. 8 – Joseph Mascolo, actor – Stefano DiMera on The Days of Our Lives (1982-’85) & (1993-2001) – age 87
Dec. 8 – John Glenn, WWII & Korean War fighter pilot, Marine Colonel, NASA astronaut, Senator from Ohio (1974-99), first American to orbit the Earth (1962) – age 95
Dec. 12 – Jim Lowe, singer – biggest hit “The Green Door” (1956) – age 93
Dec. 13 – Alan Thicke, actor – Jason Seaver, father on Growing Pains (1985-’92) – age 69
Dec. 14 – Bernard Fox, actor – Dr. Bombay in Bewitched and Colonel Crittendon in Hogan’s Heroes – age 89
Dec. 15 – Craig Sager, sports reporter – best known for covering the NBA and for his loud suits – age 65
Dec. 18 – Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian actress and socialite – Moulin Rouge (1952), married nine times to mostly wealthy men – age 99
Dec. 20 –Michèle Morgan, French actress – Joan of Paris (1942), Higher and Higher (1943) – age 96