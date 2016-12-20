Madonna Shares Candid Video Rehearsing with Ariana Grande!

Madonna is the queen of pop, and Ariana Grande is today’s pop princess! The two of them together is a lot of fun to watch! Watch their “racy” performance below.

Madonna shared this video of the two superstars backstage rehearsing for their performance at Madonna’s Raising Malawi benefit concert earlier this month in Miami. “2 Clowns backstage!” she captioned the video. Check it out!

The concert was a massive success raising 7.5 million dollars for Malawi. Madonna always giving back, especially to the children in need.

