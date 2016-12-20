DEEP FREEZE ON ITS WAY: | School Closings | Real-Time Traffic | Weather Forecast, Radar|

Kip Moore Spent Christmas Fishing And Watching Movies With Dad

December 20, 2016 10:41 PM By Frank Williams Jr.
Filed Under: Kip Moore

For Kip Moore, Christmas meant spending a lot of time with his dad. Kip and his brothers used to go on fishing trips with their dad around the holidays, and they’d also love to stay up late and watch movies.

Kip says his father, who passed away a few years ago, would take them to the store to rent a bunch of movies so they could watch all night.

Kip shares, “That was always a thing that we’d look forward to was all hanging out together and laugh until 3 or 4 or 5 in the morning, then waking up two hours later for the presents.”

