‘ACM Superstar Duets’ Airs Tonight on CBS

May 15, 2015 6:46 PM
Filed Under: ACM's

By Annie Reuter

So you weren’t in Arlington, Texas, to catch the third annual ACM Party for a Cause Festival?

No problem. CBS is airing the two-day performance tonight (May 15) from 9-11 p.m ET.

The broadcast is called ACM Presents: Superstar Duets! and it’s just as it sounds. Two acts are paired together for a performance. Superstar collaborations include Alabama and Eli Young Band; Brooks & Dunn and Reba; Darius Rucker and Sara Evans; Dierks Bentley, Kip Moore & Ashley Monroe; Dwight Yoakam and Sam Hunt; and Luke Bryan and Ronnie Milsap,

The taping was held on April 17 and 18 at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Watch it on CBS at 9 p.m. ET tonight, May 15.

Comments

One Comment

  1. kyluvbrettekipm says:
    May 15, 2015 at 6:58 pm

    Reblogged this on Back Porch Junkie.

    Reply

