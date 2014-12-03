Kenny Chesney Detroit Pre-Sale Ticket Information!

December 3, 2014 3:30 PM By Jon Corrigan

After spending most of 2014 focusing on his latest album The Big Revival, country superstar Kenny Chesney is getting back on the road.

The “American Kids” singer announced in October that he will headline a major North American concert tour in 2015. Chesney’s ‘Big Revival Tour’ will kick off March 26 (Chesney’s birthday) in Nashville, Tenn., and take him across the country, performing in a mix of arenas and stadiums – while also featuring some of country music’s biggest stars (Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert, Jake Owen, Cole Swindell and Chase Rice).

So, it’s safe to say when Chesney brings his ‘Big Revival Tour’ to Detroit next August, you’re going to want to be there.

  • Tickets Go On-Sale: Thursday, December 4th at 10:00 a.m.
  • Show Date: Saturday, August 22, 2015 at Ford Field
  • Supporting Acts: Eric Church, Brantley Gilbert and Chase Rice
  • Pre-Sale Passcode: RADIO

 

  1. kyluvbrettekipm says:
    November 25, 2014 at 1:04 pm

    Reblogged this on Back Porch Junkie.

    Reply

